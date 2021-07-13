Nashville Multifamily Report – Summer 2021
Despite the challenges of the past year, Nashville’s multifamily market is on solid footing. Rent expansion has largely kept pace with national growth, up 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through April. Nashville rates averaged $1,311, 7.5 percent less than the national average. Although working-class Renter-by-Necessity gains slightly trailed Lifestyle growth—0.4 percent compared to 0.5 percent —RBN figures have risen faster during the last year.www.multihousingnews.com
