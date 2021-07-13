Cancel
Real Estate

Nashville Multifamily Report – Summer 2021

By Jeff Hamann
multihousingnews.com
 14 days ago

Despite the challenges of the past year, Nashville’s multifamily market is on solid footing. Rent expansion has largely kept pace with national growth, up 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through April. Nashville rates averaged $1,311, 7.5 percent less than the national average. Although working-class Renter-by-Necessity gains slightly trailed Lifestyle growth—0.4 percent compared to 0.5 percent —RBN figures have risen faster during the last year.

www.multihousingnews.com

