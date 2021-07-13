Five things in arts this month: July 2021
The heat and humidity are rising and so are the number of in-person outdoor arts experiences to enjoy. Invite your friends on a walk through the Urbana Amble garden and art tour. Catch a pop-up shop at the cool new Rec Club. Take another walk through the Great ARTdoors installations. Or stay in the A/C listen to an artists' talk from the Giertz Gallery's Around the Block III virtual exhibition, or watch a video recap of Boneyard Arts Festival 2021. Stay cool. Stay hydrated. And get inspired.www.smilepolitely.com
