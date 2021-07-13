The Lasting Influence of Carl F. H. Henry

1 Peter 4:10 As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace. I was out greeting kids and their families, kind of like those Walmart Greeters, for our church’s Vacation Bible School (VBS). It was fun to greet kids and parents as they entered the worship center that was transformed into The Sacred Forest (think C.S. Lewis’ Narnia). It has been an amazing week. Kids are having a blast and learning about Jesus who is our forever Rescuer. Our children’s pastor, Lorena, has put together an amazing program that God is using to share Jesus, help kids grow in Jesus, and thrive as followers of Jesus. Yet none of this could happen without the many volunteers. People have volunteered to do games, crafts, be small group leaders, create the set, write the drama, act in the drama, lead in singing, teach the bible lesson, and more! Each effort given is and was powerfully used of God. Not only that, but volunteering helps us grow, encounter God, and infuse fun into our lives.
