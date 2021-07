In recent months, a growing number of global businesses around the world have announced plans to continue the option of working from home for everyone who wants to do so after the pandemic. But many people are struggling to work from home and they are not as productive as they were in the office. But the truth is that working from the home office has several advantages for improving productivity, and achieving greater work-life balance if you follow a few simple tips. Working from home is great, but it can be problematic if it’s not well managed.