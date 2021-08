One of Loki’s writers revealed that a different version of Episode 2 laid out how Sylvie damaged the MCU’s timeline. Eric Martin has been answering fan questions every Wednesday with his Loki live-tweeting. A fan wondered if there was ever a script that showed the chaos Sylvie released into the timeline. Well, according to Martin, there were a lot of effects, but keeping things with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god was paramount. It’s not hard to see why someone up the ladder would make that call. (This all ignited some spirited discussions in the replies as some people wanted more of the MCU’s Loki in the show, while others wouldn’t have minded the TVA’s various detours.) At any rate, it’s not like a ton of those changes matter too much now with the entire Multiverse cracked open with Sylvie’s actions at the end of Episode 6. He Who Remains is gone for now, but a ton of horrors await all the Marvel heroes in the next few projects.