Sema E. Minassian of Hollis, age 96, passed away July 5, 2021 in Nashua, NH after a long and vibrant life. She was born January 5, 1925 to Peter Asdourian and Lucy Dikranian in what was then Leninakan, Armenia (USSR). Sema and her parents (survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide) soon immigrated first to Mexico and, when she was 4, to New York City to join her father’s brother, a shopkeeper. There, she and her family lived for over 10 years in the grand parish house of the renowned Church of the Incarnation on Madison Avenue, for which her father worked as caretaker. In 1942 Sema graduated from high school and went on to complete a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Hunter College in 1946. She was then assigned to teach for the New York City public schools in Harlem, where she taught successfully for 10 years. While teaching in Harlem, Sema completed a Master’s in education at Columbia University (1951). She also met architect and fellow Armenian Jack Minassian, whom she married in 1952. They had two children, Leslie and Adam, and made a home in Bayside, Queens, where they would reside for 35 years. After taking a decade off from teaching to raise her children, Sema returned to elementary teaching at P.S. 209 in Queens, NY. Finally, after 25 years as an engaging and popular teacher, she retired in 1980.