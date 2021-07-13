SIERA.AI Accelerates Momentum with Industry-Leading Forklift Safety with 16 New Enterprise Customer Wins in First Half of 2021
AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SIERA.AI, a leading innovator of safety solutions for preventing powered industrial truck accidents, today announced the continued surge in growth adding 16 new enterprise customers to its growing base of manufacturing, distribution and warehouse companies. The new customer wins represent a consecutive 100% revenue growth quarter over quarter within the industrial sector including agricultural equipment, industrial supplies & equipment, computer products & technologies, beauty products, global logistics & supply chain, lift truck distributor and automobile battery manufacturing to name a few.tippnews.com
