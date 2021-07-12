Half-Life: Alyx BioShock Mod Chapter II Will Add Big Daddies, Custom Weapons And More

Bioshock is a series of games that hit a note with players that very few titles manage to duplicate. The idea of a visionary engineering a utopia only to have it fall to madness was the overarching theme throughout the Bioshock trilogy. It had a weird retro, steampunk vibe with transhumanism stitched into its lore which garnered a fevered fanbase throughout the past two gaming generations. After Bioshock Infinite was released over ten years ago, players have been clamoring for another installment, or at the very least, a new IP that captures the same spirit. Well, the news of a new title called Atomic Heart by Russian developer Mundfish fell into the laps of all the Bioshock fans a while ago. The trailer dropped back in May 2018 and details have been drip-feeding into the public for the last few years to which it is been gaining steam ever since.