Audit: San Diego’s Poor Implementation Of Climate Action Plan

Re “Our taxes actually pay for trash collection” (July 4): The letter writer brought to our attention that “our taxes actually pay for trash collection” if we are homeowners. My problem with this situation is that I, too, am a homeowner but my home is a condo and no one else’s property tax, including mine, is being used to pay my trash bill. Not only do I have to pay for my neighbor’s single-family residence trash pickup, I have to pay for my own trash pickup in my multiple-unit residence.