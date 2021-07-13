Audit: San Diego’s Poor Implementation Of Climate Action Plan
San Diego's auditor found city departments are far behind the goals set in the 2015 Climate Action Plan, and that the city has no estimate for how much it will cost to fully implement the plan. Meanwhile, Father Joe Carroll, the legendary San Diego priest who built a nationally known nonprofit organization to help the homeless, has died at the age of 80 after a battle with diabetes. Plus, the struggles Latinas face in the San Diego Region's workforce.
