According to one of our favorite Forbes authors and research analyst, Jude Clemente, “demand for natural gas can only grow.” Right now the world collectively uses 375 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natgas. Clemente says demand “is set to grow substantially in the years ahead.” One of the drivers of that growth will be carbon-neutral LNG. What is it and why will it drive more use of natgas? Clemente explains…