Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Do more: UK's Johnson calls on firms to tackle internet's 'dark spaces'

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhskX_0avKgaj200
Soccer Football - Marcus Rashford mural covered with messages of support after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England - Withington, Manchester, Britain - July 13, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to tell social media companies in a meeting on Tuesday to do more to tackle online abuse, condemning racist comments made against England soccer players as coming from "the dark spaces of the internet".

Johnson's government has come under fire by some players and commentators, who say the Conservative prime minister and some of his top team have fanned the flames of prejudice in ways that encouraged online abuse of three Black players on the team.

But Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister had urged people to support the team and not boo them for taking the knee - a protest first made by American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement.

"He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet," the spokesman said, describing an earlier meeting between Johnson and his cabinet team of top ministers.

"He said he would use today's meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the online harms bill," the spokesman told journalists.

Some England fans booed the taking-the-knee gesture, with critics viewing it as a politicisation of sport and expression of sympathy with far-left politics; interior minister Priti Patel rejected it as "gesture politics".

Some government ministers have drawn accusations from the football world and opposition leaders of hypocrisy for refusing to criticise those who booed and using it as part of a wider "culture war" - a rift between those wanting to protect Britain's heritage from a "woke" youth, who see their elders as blocking moves to end racial and social injustice.

ABUSE

After England's loss to Italy in the Euros final match on Sunday, Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were the targets of abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout. read more

The government condemned the abuse but looked set to try to turn attention to social media companies, which have long been pressed by campaigners to better regulate what is published on their sites.

"We expect social media companies to do everything they can to identify these people," Johnson's spokesman said.

Later, after Tuesday's meeting, Twitter said: "There is always more to do and we are committed to working together with the government, industry partners and civil society in building a safer internet for all."

The issue of online abuse of players led to British soccer authorities briefly boycotting social media platforms before the European tournament, while Britain is planning legislation to force tech firms to do more.

But amidst the abuse, there has been an outpouring of support for the three targeted players.

England soccer fans stepped up to defend Rashford by covering the racist abuse scrawled on a mural to the Black player in his hometown with messages of love and support for a "hero" who they said was a national role model. read more

Gary Neville, a former England team star and now TV football pundit, said Johnson and some in his government had made remarks that effectively promoted racist behaviour and division.

“When we get racist abuse after a football match at the end of a tournament, I expect it, unfortunately, because it exists, and it’s actually promoted by the prime minister, who called (burka-clad) Muslim women letterboxes, said they look like letterboxes...," Neville said, referring to a 2018 newspaper column by Johnson when he was a lawmaker.

"The prime minister said it was OK for the population of this country to boo those players who were trying to promote equality and defend against racism. It starts at the very top.”

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Left Politics#Soccer Players#Uk#British#Conservative#American#European#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
U.K.
News Break
Twitter
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

"Danger to the world": 1,200+ scientists denounce Boris Johnson's plan to end UK COVID restrictions

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,200 scientists from around the world have condemned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to lift nearly all Covid restrictions in the United Kingdom on Monday, with some of the experts holding an emergency summit on Friday to warn that prematurely ending public health precautions in the country would lead to a surge in infections that could enable vaccine-resistant variants to develop and spread rapidly around the world.
Economyb975.com

UK’s Johnson to announce high street regeneration plans next week

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain’s high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities as part of his promise to “level up” the country’s economy. Johnson, who won a 2019 election thanks largely to voters...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

In U-Turn, UK's Johnson to Quarantine After COVID-19 Contact

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will spend 10 days self-isolating after contact with a confirmed coronavirus case, his office said Sunday — reversing an earlier announcement that he would not have to quarantine. Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office said Sunday that the prime minister and Treasury chief...
SoccerUS News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Vows to Tackle Online Racist Abuse

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday to toughen measures against online racist abuse of soccer players, banning fans from games if they are found guilty of such offences and fining social media for failing to remove it. Johnson and his interior minister, Priti Patel, have...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Mixed feelings, Johnson in quarantine mar UK's 'freedom day'

LONDON — (AP) — Corks popped, beats boomed out and giddy revelers rushed onto dancefloors when England’s nightclubs reopened Monday as the country lifted most remaining restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns, mask mandates and other pandemic-related curbs on freedom. For clubbers and nightclub owners, the moment lived...
Economy985theriver.com

UK’s Johnson urges EU to consider post-Brexit proposals seriously

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to consider seriously Britain’s proposals to change what he called the “unsustainable” way a Brexit deal is governing trade with Northern Ireland. Since it completed its exit from the EU at the end...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Soccer-English football faces up to global nature of online hate

MANCHESTER, England, July 13 (Reuters) - The online racial abuse of English footballers led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet with social media companies on Tuesday, but while the focus is on the industry taking action, experts have warned the global nature of the problem makes it difficult to take legal steps against the perpetrators.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news live: EU will not renegotiate NI Protocol, Ursula von der Leyen says after Boris Johnson call

XXXUrsula von der Leyen is refusing Boris Johnson’s plea for the EU to renegotiate the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland when he rang her urging her to reconsider. The EU Commission president tweeted: “Boris Johnson called to present the UK Command paper on the Irish/Northern Irish Protocol. The EU will continue to be creative and flexible within the Protocol framework. But we will not renegotiate.”Following their conversation, a No 10 spokesperson said the PM explained to Ms Von der Leyen that the Protocol was “operationally unsustainable” and insisted she engage with solutions put forward by the UK. Asked about...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Ministers replace 'hands, face, space' slogan with 'let's keep life moving' as Boris Johnson struggles to stop 'pingdemic' and spiking cases bringing the UK grinding to a halt

Ministers plan to urge residents to 'keep life moving' in their newest slogan which marks the end of most Covid restrictions this week, adding to frustrations of mixed messaging over self-quarantine requirements and spiking cases in the UK. The 'let's keep life moving' logo, to be used in broadcast and...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Boris Johnson urges Angela Merkel to support Northern Ireland Protocol renegotiation

The Prime Minister has urged Angela Merkel to back his plan for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be renegotiated after Brussels ruled out fresh talks. During a phone call from Chequers (where he is currently self-isolating) Boris Johnson told the outgoing German Chancellor on Thursday that the disruption being caused to Northern Irish businesses by the protocol was not sustainable.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dawn Butler kicked out of parliament after calling Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ – here’s how people reacted

Dawn Butler was asked to leave the House of Commons yesterday after she accused Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.The Labour MP was asked to leave by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins for the remainder of the day after she made a number of comments about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.It is considered not within the boundaries of parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EU citizens – particularly the vulnerable – shouldn’t be overlooked in post-Brexit Britain

Mahatma Gandhi famously said that a society can be judged on how it treats its most vulnerable members, and so it should be for Britain’s post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens who live and work here.Early on in the post-referendum Brexit negotiations, both sides were keen to stress they wanted to protect the rights of each other’s citizens already resident within their jurisdiction. During the referendum campaign itself, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Priti Patel issued a joint statement saying EU citizens would “automatically be granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK and will be treated no less favourably...
Economycrossroadstoday.com

EU chief rejects renegotiation of NI rules in Brexit pact

LONDON (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm flatly refused Thursday to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules with the U.K. after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to work with his government to find “practical solutions” to red tape and inspections that are causing shortages of some goods in Northern Ireland.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson has ‘let down’ country by breaking promise to fix social care, say MPs and charities

Boris Johnson has been accused of “letting down” the country by failing to fulfil a promise he made exactly two years ago to fix Britain’s broken social care system.One the second anniversary of his arrival at Downing Street, charities and opposition parties have vowed to make sure the prime minister does not forget his pledge.In his first speech after becoming prime minister on 24 July 2019, Mr Johnson told the nation: “We will fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan we have prepared.”No such plan has yet been published, and there was disappointment this...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Sajid Javid criticised for suggesting people have ‘cowered’ from Covid-19

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been criticised for saying people must no longer “cower” from coronavirus as he announced he had made a “full recovery” from Covid-19. Labour accused him of having managed to “denigrate” people who followed the rules to protect others, while the Lib Dems told him to apologise to those who have shielded because they are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy