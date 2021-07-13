Cancel
Economy

Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus-Backed Firm Buy $488 Million of Chinese Logistics Assets

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's asset management arm and a company co-founded by private equity firm Warburg Pincus said on Tuesday they had jointly acquired logistics assets in China worth $488 million. Goldman Sachs Asset Management and New Ease, a new economy infrastructure investor, developer and manager, said...

#Central China#Warburg Pincus Backed#Chinese#Reuters#Goldman Sachs Group#Sanhe#Fountainvest Partners#Cj Rokin#Cj Logistics Corp
