U.S. oil prices at highest since 2018 with supplies seen falling an 8th-straight week

By William Watts, Myra P. Saefong
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil futures settle higher on Tuesday, with U.S. prices at their highest in over two years, finding support on expectations for another decline in U.S. crude inventories, even as worries over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to hang over the market.

