Trader Ed’s on Dirty Water Cape & Islands

Dirty Water Media Host Jessie Strohm interviews John Shea, Owner, Trader Ed’s from the Dirty Water Cape & Islands Launch party at his venue. One of the founders of Dirty Water Media, Julie Fairweather serves as the company’s managing editor, marketing director and contributing writer/producer. In addition to her work with Dirty Water Media, Julie is also an award-winning journalist with 20+ years experience developing marketing and public relations strategies for emerging businesses. Julie has also worked as an assignment manager and reporter for WLVI-TV 56 in Boston and a news anchor and reporter from an NBC affiliate in North Platte, NE. Julie is a past President and former Executive Director of The Publicity Club of New England, a 300-member trade organization for the Greater Boston public relations community. She also taught broadcast journalism and radio and television producing at her alma mater Emerson College in Boston, MA. Her most accomplished position is as the mother to her three amazing children.