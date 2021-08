Born September 10, 1926 in Freeport, he was the son of Millard Stull and Katherine Campbell Stull. Harry worked as a Dumper operator at the US Steel Sintering Plant in Saxonburg. He served in the US Army during WWII, serving in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan. He was a member of the Good Sam Travel Club. He enjoyed “Monkeying Around”, he could fix anything.