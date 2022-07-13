ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why July 13th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGjcd_0avKb6Py00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Black Sabbath performed their first show ever, playing as Earth, their name before changing it to Sabbath. It took place at a blues club in Birmingham, England.

In 1973, Queen released their self-titled debut album.

In 1993, Rush’s Geddy Lee performed “O Canada” for the crowd at the MLB’s all-star baseball game in Baltimore.

And in 1997, Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis underwent five hours of surgery following a motorcycle accident in LA.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy