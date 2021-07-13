Cancel
IOC president Thomas Bach trips over words, refers to 'Chinese people' in pep talk in Tokyo

By Brian Windhorst
ESPN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach's opening remarks were, "You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.''

