Christian City Announces Guest Speaker for 2021 Community Champion Awards
Christian City has announced the guest speaker for the 2021 Community Champion Awards. Ambassador Andrew Young will serve as the guest speaker at the September 28 event honoring an extraordinary group of philanthropic leaders who have dramatically improved the lives of individuals in metro Atlanta and beyond. The Community Champion Awards will pay tribute to Dan Cathy in the Individual category, The Home Depot in the Corporate category and 100 Black Men of Atlanta in the Nonprofit category.metroatlantaceo.com
