New technique to reduce nicotine levels

The study of intersection problems in Extremal Combinatorics dates back perhaps to 1938, when Paul Erdős, Chao Ko and Richard Rado proved the (first) `Erdős-Ko-Rado theorem' on the maximum possible size of an intersecting family of $k$-element subsets of a finite set. Since then, a plethora of results of a similar flavour have been proved, for a range of different mathematical structures, using a wide variety of different methods. Structures studied in this context have included families of vector subspaces, families of graphs, subsets of finite groups with given group actions, and of course uniform hypergraphs with stronger or weaker intersection conditions imposed. The methods used have included purely combinatorial methods such as shifting/compressions, algebraic methods (including linear-algebraic, Fourier analytic and representation-theoretic), and more recently, analytic, probabilistic and regularity-type methods. As well as being natural problems in their own right, intersection problems have revealed connections with many other parts of Combinatorics and with Theoretical Computer Science (and indeed with many other parts of Mathematics), both through the results themselves, and the methods used.
