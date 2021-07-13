The American Legion Department of Indiana names State Rep. Steve Bartels as recipient of the 2021 Distinguished Public Service Award
INDIANAPOLIS – The American Legion, Department of Indiana, has named State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Public Service Award. Bartels received the award during the American Legion, Department of Indiana’s 102nd Annual Department Convention held at the Marriot East Hotel in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 10.www.witzamfm.com
