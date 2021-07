There is much Anita Fletcher can tell you about her mother, Audrey Whitney. How Whitney used to have her youngest sister over to her home, where they'd drink Budweiser and eat peanuts, gossiping and laughing the hours away. How Whitney, a child during the Great Depression, would always accept extra furniture and household items, which she would store in the garage and give away if anyone needed it. How she "wouldn't take any mess from you" - waking up her three kids early on Saturdays to clean, regardless of how late they were up the night before.