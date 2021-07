Italian shipyard Vismara has christened the 26.2m/85.11ft sailing yacht MOMI in preparation for her launch from the facilities in Viareggio. S/Y MOMI is constructed with a carbon composite hull and superstructure in addition to a carbon mast and boom for a 280m²/3013ft² sail that makes her ideal for competitive racing. The lifting keel reduces the draft from 4m/13ft down to 2.5m/8.2ft for access to bays and other shallow waterways, and a hydraulic swim platform is used for storing the 3m/10ft tender while cruising, and for easy access in and out of the water while at anchor.