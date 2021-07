Sold in May 2019, the 29.8 metre Moonen motor yacht Bijoux II is back on the market, listed for sale by Cornelius Gerling at Edmiston & Company. Designed by Rene van der Velden, Bijoux II was built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to Lloyd's class with delivery in 2016 as the first hull in the yard’s Caribbean series. MCA compliant, her interior by Adam Lay Studio accommodates up to ten guests in four cabins consisting of a full-beam master suite, a VIP suite on the main deck and two twins with Pullman berths. All cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung flatscreen televisions and en-suite bathroom facilities, while a further three cabins sleep five crew.