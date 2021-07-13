Baglietto motor yacht Nauta sold

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe 33 metre Baglietto motor yacht Nauta has been sold with both the seller and buyer represented by David Legrand at Fraser. Built in aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski and delivered in 2001, she has been constantly upgraded since, including a major refit in 2007. Décor is in light wood paneling, giving her an airy interior ambience and she sleeps up to ten guests in five cabins. Accommodation consists of a full-beam master suite, a VIP suite and three twins, all with entertainment centres and en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for five crew.

