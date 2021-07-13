Signarama® Announces New Facility in Laguna Niguel, CA Grand Opening Celebration on July 29th
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, July 13, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ - Signarama®, a brand of United Franchise Group, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. The store located at 30100 Town Center Drive, Suite T, will host a grand opening celebration, featuring a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Laguna Niguel Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, July 29 at 12 p.m.www.franchising.com
