Ric Smith Will Help Advance the Rapid Growth of Scooter’s Coffee as Senior Vice President of Development. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Nebraska - To help cultivate the rapid growth of Scooter’s Coffee and advance an intentional mindset toward franchisee success, Ric Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Development. Smith will lead the franchise sales, real estate and construction functions.www.franchising.com
