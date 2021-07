Are you an avid car collector and want to add one of the rarest vehicles ever to your collection? If so, then look no further than the original Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype and show car, chassis 001. A total of nine production examples are known to exist, and this one was first shown to the public at an unveiling event held in Los Angeles on December 5, 1988 and later displayed at the 1989 Los Angeles / Geneva Motor Shows. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.