Blossoms brew up support for the live music industry with new west coast IPA

By Louder
loudersound.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK indie outfit Blossoms have joined forces with Goose Island Beer Company to brew up a batch of ale which will benefit the beleaguered live music industry. Profits from sales of the new new SK Brew Take 2 west coast IPA will go to Stagehand, the live music charity helping to support those across the live music sector who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

