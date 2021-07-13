Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEpogee LLC, the developer of EPG – an innovative ingredient that eliminates most calories from fat – has revealed its inclusion in Gatsby Chocolate’s line of better-for-you chocolate bars. Gatsby achieves unheard-of calorie reduction while maintaining mouthwatering indulgence with EPG’s GMO-free, plant-based alternative fat technology. EPG eliminates up to 92% of calories from fat, with no compromise in taste or texture. Containing fewer than half the calories of regular chocolate bars and about one-quarter of the sugar, Gatsby Chocolate bars are available in milk and dark chocolate styles. “Just like we did with ice cream, we’re reimagining and reinventing the chocolate bar with Gatsby Chocolate, creating a product for consumers that delivers on taste, texture and health,” said Doug Bouton, CEO and founder of Gatsby Chocolate and co-founder of Halo Top Ice Cream. “We tapped into the most important technology to hit the food industry in decades when we discovered Epogee’s revolutionary ingredient innovation.” A 2.8-ounce bar of Gatsby’s milk or dark chocolate retails for a suggested $3.99.

