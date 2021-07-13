'I want them to live': Howard University Hospital CEO explains COVID vaccine mandate

Two miles north of the U.S. Capitol building, around the corner from the African American Civil War museum, sits the world’s oldest institution primarily dedicated to the training of Black medical professionals. This institution, in continuous operation for more than 150 years, is the 10th most competitive medical school in the nation. Half its graduates go on to treat patients in underserved communities across the country, and each year it trains over half of all new Black doctors in the U.S. But its future is in jeopardy. Without sufficient appropriations this year from Congress to rebuild the outdated Howard University Hospital, the Howard University College of Medicine may lose its academic training facility.