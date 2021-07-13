Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'I want them to live': Howard University Hospital CEO explains COVID vaccine mandate

By Victoria Sanchez
WSET
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — Leading by example is no easy task especially when it means backlash from people in your community. “I was called online, a ‘sellout’ to my people,” Howard University Hospital CEO Anita Jenkins told 7NEWS Health Reporter Victoria Sanchez. “But that’s OK. I am absolutely willing to take a hit if that means that one or two more people will listen. If everything that I’ve said or done or every risk that I have taken by being vaccinated first saves one person, it’s worth it all. It’s worth it all.”

wset.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ceo#Covid#Howard University#African American#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci actually wants more COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the novel coronavirus, recently said there should be more COVID-19 vaccine mandates in local health departments, according to The Washington Post. “I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level,...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Hospital workers protest NY-Presbyterian's COVID vaccine mandate

Healthcare workers with New York-Presbyterian Hospital held a rally outside of the hospital's location in Washington Heights on Thursday against mandatory vaccines after the hospital system announced that employees have until September 1 to get their first vaccine or lose their jobs. "People should have the right to make their...
Front Royal, VAroyalexaminer.com

Valley Health CEO responds to criticism of its COVID vaccine mandate

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, Royal Examiner received the following response from Valley Health President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Mark Nantz regarding comments by Front Royal Town Councilman Scott Lloyd citing their employee COVID vaccination mandate of July 19 as one reason he considers his vaccine-related ordinance proposal now an “Emergency” submission to council. That ordinance, as previously reported, would legislatively block by municipal code any private sector business or organization operating within the town limits from reassigning or terminating employees or members who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthdeseret.com

These fully vaccinated people got COVID-19. None of them were hospitalized

There was recently a coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Las Vegas — but none of the employees, 10 of whom were fully vaccinated, were hospitalized from the virus. Per Las Vegas Review-Journal, 11 workers at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of those 11, 10 of them were fully vaccinated against the virus.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Hartford HealthCare becomes latest hospital system to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Hartford HealthCare will mandate COVID-19 vaccination for its 33,000 employees, the hospital system announced Wednesday. The announcement comes after the Connecticut Hospital Association recommended all local hospitals require vaccination. Other health systems, including Yale New Haven Health, Connecticut Children’s and Bristol Health have already announced similar mandates. Hartford ...
CollegesChicago Maroon

University Lifts Mask Mandate for Fully Vaccinated People

Fully vaccinated individuals—those who have received the complete course of an approved vaccine and waited the necessary period—are no longer required to wear face coverings while inside campus buildings, the University announced via email on Thursday, July 15. The update comes in the lead-up to the University’s September 1 deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.
Albany, NYDaily Star

Hospitals mull whether to mandate vaccinations for staff

ALBANY — The question of whether health care staffers should be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 has emerged as a hot topic among upstate hospital administrators. "It is really a topic of discussion right now at all the hospitals we represent," said Gary Fitzgerald, president of the Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, a network that includes dozens of upstate medical facilities.
Health Servicestennesseestar.com

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Mandating COVID Vaccines for Employees

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will require employees without an exemption to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 24, or else they will be fired. The hospital offers employees to receive their vaccination without penalty until September 9. If an employee isn’t fully vaccinated by then, they will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until they either start or finish their vaccination process. Medical or religious exemptions are offered.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Rush mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers, amid growing calls for hospitals to require shots

Rush University Medical Center is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for its workers, joining at least a handful of other Chicago area hospitals that are also requiring the shots. Rush is requiring all staff, contractors and volunteers at the medical center and Rush Oak Park Hospital to be fully vaccinated by October 1. “Universal COVID-19 vaccination will strengthen our ability to protect the health ...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Congress must step up to fund the Howard University Hospital renovation

Two miles north of the U.S. Capitol building, around the corner from the African American Civil War museum, sits the world’s oldest institution primarily dedicated to the training of Black medical professionals. This institution, in continuous operation for more than 150 years, is the 10th most competitive medical school in the nation. Half its graduates go on to treat patients in underserved communities across the country, and each year it trains over half of all new Black doctors in the U.S. But its future is in jeopardy. Without sufficient appropriations this year from Congress to rebuild the outdated Howard University Hospital, the Howard University College of Medicine may lose its academic training facility.
Virginia StateWAVY News 10

Virginia hospital group supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, a group representing 110 Virginia hospitals and 26 health delivery systems announced its support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The news marks a notable shift for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which previously encouraged the shots but stopped short of endorsing requirements.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

If children want the vaccine, let’s give it to them – Covid has disrupted their lives for long enough

I wonder if anyone from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has tried asking young teenagers how they feel about being denied a Covid jab. Because I have and the answer, from my admittedly courteous 13-year-old son, is: “Quite cross.”Safe to say, the decision by the JCVI not to vaccinate the vast majority of children against the disease that has come to define their life is not going down well with anyone in my house. Or elsewhere, it seems. A survey by the Office for National Statistics found that almost 90 per cent of parents in England would favour...

Comments / 0

Community Policy