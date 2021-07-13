1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. The fatal attack occurred in Englewood on the South Side. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue and found the 35-year old with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.