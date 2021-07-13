Cancel
Chicago, IL

1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- One person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. The fatal attack occurred in Englewood on the South Side. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 10:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue and found the 35-year old with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

#South Chicago#Chicago Police#West Side#Wbbm Newsradio#St Bernard Hospital#Trinity Hospital#Loretto Hospital
