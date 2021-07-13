Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Groupeasy Answers the Call for a Simple, Affordable and All-in-One Solution for Group Communication and Organization

By prweb
martechseries.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal-area family builds powerful web-based application to facilitate and empower collaboration for groups that last over time without compromising data privacy. Groupeasy, the powerful, all-in-one software solution for group communication, collaboration and scheduling, today officially launched as the company scales to meet the needs of groups seeking an easier way to engage members through one multifaceted web application.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Software Companies#On E#Data Monetization#Co Founder#Martech#Cmo#Snaplogic Validated#Saas#Marketing Technology News#Mdc Partners#Mdca#Stagwell Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Software
Related
Electronicsmartechseries.com

Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Vocera Communications, Inc., a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.
Internetcisco.com

The Internet of the Future: Simple, Flexible, and Affordable

“Change is the only constant” is perhaps the most clichéd statement ever. Now imagine in this era of constant change, there’s something that our life revolves around, and yet it hasn’t changed in three decades! Incredible as it may sound, this is true for the basic architecture of the internet.
Internetwpunj.edu

WP Communication Professors Find that Organizations Can Best Respond to a Crisis on Twitter by Assuming Responsibility, Showing Support, and Offering Solutions

New research by William Paterson University communication professors Kyung-Hyan “Angie” Yoo and Jennifer Owlett found that organizations can best respond to a crisis on Twitter by assuming responsibility, putting the emotions of the receiver first, showing support and offering solutions. Their study, “The Importance of Person-Centered Messages (PCMs) in Crisis...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

SaaS Solutions Provider Kdan Mobile Software Raises $16 Million in Series B Funding From Group of Tier-One Global Investors

Investment Underscores the Importance of Modern Cloud-based Productivity and Business Tools for the Post-Pandemic Hybrid Workforce. Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions for desktop, web and mobile environments, announced that it has raised $16M in Series B funding from a who’s who of global investors, including Dattoz Partners (South Korea), WI Harper Group (U.S.), Taiwania Capital (Taiwan) and Golden Asia Fund Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Japan). Lead Series B investor, Dattoz Partners, will take a seat on the Kdan Mobile Board to help guide the company as it expands its global footprint.
Economysourceforge.net

Q&A with Visual Planning: A Simple Yet Powerful Resource Management and Scheduling Solution

What is Visual Planning and what inspired its creation?. Spreadsheets were and still are used as a mode of organizing and managing information, but that’s not scalable or highly collaborative. Using the wrong tools to manage information can cause frustration, missed opportunities and errors, all of which impact an organization’s bottom line. Visual Planning was developed to facilitate the distribution of information, making it possible to visualize and manage projects, people and resources in real-time.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cyara Receives TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

Cyara, provider of the leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform as a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With JR George, Administrative Vice President At Trustco...
Cell Phoneshawaiitelegraph.com

HIPAA-Compliant Texts and Calls: How One Startup Is Improving Doctor-Patient Communication

Most of us may not think twice before using a cell phone to make a quick call for work or message a co-worker. Unfortunately, healthcare professionals in the United States do not have the same flexibility when communicating with their patients. The primary reason is to comply with privacy and security regulations protecting information about a patient's health. Also, many physicians do not like to share their personal phone numbers with patients due to privacy concerns. But patient demand for more responsive communication, including text messaging to and from their healthcare providers, is on the rise. Can healthcare professionals use a cell phone to communicate with patients without compromising HIPAA security and privacy regulations? According to the founders of iPlum, a fast-growing California-based health tech startup, the answer is yes.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Wondershare PDFelement: The Ultimate All-in-one PDF Solution

Whether you need to sign some PDFs every once in a while or you frequently have to create, edit, sign, and share PDFs all the time for your job, being able to quickly and efficiently work with PDFs is important. This is where special PDF software comes in, as these programs allow users to create, edit, and convert PDF documents to other file formats, among other functions. Unfortunately, these programs also tend to be fairly expensive, and because of this, they’re not attractive options for many people.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

A simple UDP communications application

UDP packets are used to send data from one computer to another over a network or from one application to another within a single computer. The judp.m program uses Matlab's ability to call Java code to enable it to send and/or receive UDP packets. One Matlab session can communicate with another Matlab session (on the same machine or over the network) or it can communicate with a completely different program (again, on the same machine or over the network).
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Envera Systems Keeps Neighborhoods Safer with RingCentral Cloud Communications Solutions

Envera upgrades RingCentral MVP (Message, Video, Phone) solution which includes next-generation HD video technology. Envera Systems, a leader in technology-based community security solutions, is using RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to power its business communications and help keep neighborhoods safer across the US. As a provider of 24/7, web-based security solutions to residential communities, Envera was seeking a modern, reliable cloud solution. RingCentral has been powering their communications and contact center for five years, and now Envera is upgrading its RingCentral MVP™ solution which includes RingCentral Video®, for a richer customer and employee communications experience.
Softwareaithority.com

Ampere To Acquire OnSpecta To Accelerate AI Inference On Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI Performance of Ampere® Altra® Family Across Cloud and Edge Infrastructure. Ampere® Computing announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
Businesstechgig.com

Tata Teleservices partners with Zoom to offer unified communications solutions to enterprises

Tata Teleservices, the country’s leading digital services provider has teamed up with. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , the world’s leading frictionless video-first communications platform to offer an intuitive, scalable, and secure communications solution to enterprises and individuals alike. Tata Teleservices. will leverage Zoom’s robust and secure platform to address the...
Technologymartechseries.com

Pulsara Calling Enables New Logistics and Communication Interactions With Group Video Conferencing

Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, announced a recent enhancement to the platform: Pulsara calling featuring group video conferencing. This upgrade, available for all users of the platform at no extra charge, includes the ability to add multiple team members as needed across organizations and adds overall improved usability—including configurable default behavior for camera and speaker and advanced controls for call participants.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Total Economic Impact™ Study Finds Companies Using Dataiku’s Global Enterprise AI Platform See A 423% Return on Investment

Dataiku boosts the productivity of data scientists and engineers by 75%, among other benefits. Dataiku, the world’s leading platform for Everyday AI, released a Total Economic Impact™ study showing that an enterprise cohort of Dataiku customers realized a 423% Return on Investment (ROI). The study, commissioned by Dataiku and conducted by Forrester Consulting, details the financial impact customers may realize by implementing Dataiku.
Moorestown, NJdallassun.com

OPEX Corporation Awarded a Group Purchasing Contract to Supply Document and Mail Automation Solutions to Public Sector Organizations

MOORESTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OPEX® Corporation, a leading provider of innovative document automation, mail automation and warehouse solutions, has been awarded a contract by Equalis Group to provide high speed document scanners and mail/ballot extractors to local governments, state agencies, K-12 schools, and institutions of higher education in the U.S.
Businessmartechseries.com

Treasure Data Selects Neustar’s Unified Identity to Power World-Class Consumer Data Hygiene, Enrichment, and Onboarding to Improve Client Data Insights and Marketing ROI

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced that it will integrate its Unified Identity™ solution with Treasure Data, the only enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that harmonizes an organization’s data, insights, and engagement technology stacks. As part of the agreement, Treasure Data will leverage Neustar’s Unified Identity data solutions to power data hygiene, data enrichment, and audience segmentation within the Treasure Data CDP.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Wavicle Data Solutions Introduces Augment, Its New Machine Learning-Powered Augmented Data Management Platform

Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced the launch of Augment™, the company’s new data management platform for achieving clean, compliant data as quickly as possible. Augment was specifically developed to address the ongoing challenges Wavicle teams experienced with their client’s data analytics and data management projects and the gaps that lead to expensive developments and delayed data delivery. Specifically, Augment:

Comments / 0

Community Policy