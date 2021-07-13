Groupeasy Answers the Call for a Simple, Affordable and All-in-One Solution for Group Communication and Organization

Most of us may not think twice before using a cell phone to make a quick call for work or message a co-worker. Unfortunately, healthcare professionals in the United States do not have the same flexibility when communicating with their patients. The primary reason is to comply with privacy and security regulations protecting information about a patient's health. Also, many physicians do not like to share their personal phone numbers with patients due to privacy concerns. But patient demand for more responsive communication, including text messaging to and from their healthcare providers, is on the rise. Can healthcare professionals use a cell phone to communicate with patients without compromising HIPAA security and privacy regulations? According to the founders of iPlum, a fast-growing California-based health tech startup, the answer is yes.