Making the most of your talent in a post-pandemic world

David Barker, chief people officer at Paddle, discusses how businesses can get the best out of their talent in a post-pandemic world. Remote working, normalised by the pandemic, isn’t going away. Powerful software tools like Zoom and Slack are keeping our teams connected wherever they are and, as restrictions lift and vaccinations rise, many tech companies are embracing a hybrid model, offering employees the choice of continuing to work remotely even as they pursue a partial return to the office. Hybrid work has always existed, but it has rapidly become the preferred model for many employees and that raises a number of questions that employers – including ourselves – are still striving to answer.