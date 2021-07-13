Cancel
Public Health

Making the most of your talent in a post-pandemic world

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Barker, chief people officer at Paddle, discusses how businesses can get the best out of their talent in a post-pandemic world. Remote working, normalised by the pandemic, isn’t going away. Powerful software tools like Zoom and Slack are keeping our teams connected wherever they are and, as restrictions lift and vaccinations rise, many tech companies are embracing a hybrid model, offering employees the choice of continuing to work remotely even as they pursue a partial return to the office. Hybrid work has always existed, but it has rapidly become the preferred model for many employees and that raises a number of questions that employers – including ourselves – are still striving to answer.

BusinessMySanAntonio

This Is How Small-Business Owners Can Thrive in a Post-Pandemic World

It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic was especially hard on small businesses. More than half of U.S. small-business owners surveyed last October reported a significant decline in sales and over 200,000 businesses closed in 2020. Lately, optimism among small-business owners has been on the rise thanks to the vaccine...
Public HealthBenzinga

This Industry Spends the MOST on Marketing Post-Pandemic

Unless you lived under a rock for the past year, you have clearly experienced the online shift of several aspects of your life: education, shopping, entertainment, etc. These facets of life essentially tie into business as well - and how do businesses get in touch with other businesses and consumers? Marketing. As soon as life went online, so did business and marketing, but some industries were more ready than others. Some businesses had to adapt to these pandemic trends as their income depended on it.
Personal Financebankingexchange.com

Financial Institutions Prepare for Post-Pandemic World

Banks wanting to achieve “operational excellence” should consider focusing their efforts on rebuilding models for the remainder of 2021, according to independent advisory firm SRM. As financial institutions recover from the “chaotic disruptions” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, SRM said management teams should focus on the three critical areas: the...
Public HealthFast Company

5 ways your résumé should look different post-pandemic

The pandemic dramatically changed the way we work, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise that with those changes should come a few to your résumé as well. Whether you’re actively in the job market or just looking to keep your résumé up to date, there are a number of attributes employers are particularly interested in seeing on résumés these days, as well as a few longstanding norms that have recently been revised.
EconomyForbes

How To Make The Most Of Your Digital Advertising With TV

CEO at Marketing Architects, an All-Inclusive TV agency helping performance brands access quality TV campaigns. In 1994, the first banner ad appeared on a site owned by Wired. The rainbow-colored ad brought anyone who clicked to a landing page for AT&T. A lot of people clicked. But despite excellent performance, I doubt anyone then could have predicted just how rapidly digital advertising would evolve into the powerful channel it is today.
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

Businesses Incorporate COVID Innovations Into Post-Pandemic World

Local businesses have had to adapt to and overcome a lot throughout the pandemic. For some, it meant completely changing their business model, shifting focus to a different clientele or offering products to meet the new needs of their customers. For others, it meant a slight shift in their day-to-day operations, with a pivot back to mostly “business as usual” once the pandemic began to subside.
Public Healthmainebiz.biz

How to unthaw your post-pandemic networking skills

As we emerge from over a year of quarantining and social distancing, it’s important to start networking again. Human beings need social contact — personally and professionally. In the post-pandemic normal (whenever that is), opportunity will come to those who are connected with others. Opportunity won’t come your way if...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

A game plan to rebound financially in a post-pandemic world

As the United States gradually progresses toward the re-opening of society, many businesses are offering many perks to entice people back into the workforce. I spoke with Martina Jimenez Sperry, a Market Director – Wealth at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management based in Atlanta. We discussed the methods people should consider following as they re-evaluate their personal and corporate financial goals as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Sperry has over 25 years of financial services experience and was previously a financial advisor. She holds her FINRA Series 7, 24 and 66 securities registrations and is a graduate of The University of Georgia. Her responses are italicized.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
Small Businesscapecodtimes.com

TIPS FROM SCORE Time management key to business success, work-life balance

Question: Any tips on how to manage my time more effectively so I have “me time” while managing my small business?. Answer: Time management is a skill every owner needs to learn in order to effectively run a small business and still have a life. Here are five simple tips to better manage your time so you have more time to do your most important work.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Rethinking employee benefits for the post-pandemic world

Few could have imagined the far-reaching impact COVID-19 would have on the physical and financial health of our world. In fact, our recent analysis found lost work time resulting from sick or absent workers during the pandemic has cost employers more than $50 billion to date, and workers have lost upwards of $21 billion in wages. This only reflects employees who have access to sick and disability benefits—most employees have no disability coverage or paid leave at all and have lost much more.
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Estate agency technology adoption in a post-pandemic world

Properties marketed with professional marketing packs, including professional photography, floorplans and 360° tours, alongside Facebook advertising and premium listings, are selling 48% faster than those listed without, it is claimed. Research carried out by FocalAgent with LSL Property Services brands Your Move and Reeds Rains tracked the sales journey of...
Computerscisco.com

Making the Most of Network Telemetry in an Imperfect World

We have all heard the maxim “Life Imitates Art”. It might also be true that Life imitates IT operations as well. A recent personal experience led me to a new perspective on how important it is to have proper Day 2 Operations Tools in the data center. In this blog post, I refer specifically to Nexus Dashboard Insights as the tool of choice for ACI and NXOS DC fabrics.
Public HealthTimes Union

Solvpath's Self-Serve Technology Meets the Demands of a Post-Pandemic World

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Solvpath, a pioneer in self-serve customer support technology, today announced that they have finalized their integration with the powerful CRM and order management platform Konnektive, its self-serve customer support system successfully resolved over 200,000 consumer support requests with a 71% success rate, delivering support experiences that customers ranked as good as, or even superior to, those conducted by a live customer support representative.
Public Healthtexasborderbusiness.com

AND Agency Upgrades Monterrey Call Center to Attract Top Talent Post-Pandemic

Monterrey, Mexico – Being a best-place-to-work has taken new meaning. As many contact centers struggle to reopen offices, AND agency’s call center in Monterrey, Mexico, has been investing to upgrade the Employee Experience by introducing new personal benefits, adding innovative digital technology, fresh graphic design concepts, collaborative workspaces, and even better air filtration. They have now become the world’s first to install the Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) Biodefense Indoor Air SystemTM . The agency installed nine IVP Biodefense Indoor Air System units as part of a $250,000 (US) renovation project in its 15,000 square-foot office in the San Jeronimo 4o Sector neighborhood, to bring more than 250 employees back to work safely.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

7 steps for bringing automation into the workplace

Forrester’s Craig Le Clair explains why employee psychology must be a key consideration when implementing automation in the workplace. Psychology and wellbeing is a big issue – it’s in the news, in homes and in the workplace. Millions struggle with anxiety about an uncertain economic future, amplified by the emotional burdens of the Covid-19 pandemic. Google searches for worry, anxiety and therapeutic techniques have increased during the pandemic. And advancing automation and a faster pace of work life are contributing to this growing trend.

