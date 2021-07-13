Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Employee Loyalty is Strongly Tied to How Employers Handled COVID-19, New Guardian Life Research Finds

charlestonceo.com
 14 days ago

Today, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian Life) released its 10th Annual Workplace Benefits Study, which uncovered how COVID-19 has reshaped employee benefits and workplace culture. The data shows how the pandemic prompted rapid change in areas that had already been gathering momentum pre-pandemic, including flexible work arrangements, employee mental health support, and technology adoption, resulting in profound, enduring shifts for both employers and employees.

charlestonceo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Benefits#Covid 19#Employee Morale#Mental Health#Life Insurance#Guardian Life#Generation Z#Young Millennial#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthCFO.com

CFOs Need to Prioritize Employees’ Mental Health

The future of work. It’s a top-of-mind topic for every executive in America, and for great reason: Businesses are at an inflection point, and many employees are anxious about what the future holds. But let’s be honest: Workers are worried about much more than the office. Just think about all they’ve endured since the start of the pandemic.
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

Employee Rights: COVID-19 Vaccination

With the delta variant spreading, many employers enforce their own rules to protect their employees, including showing proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19. Your boss does have the right to ask.
Healthtimesnewspapers.com

Finding Coverage Is Anxiety-Free With MB Health Insurance Advisors

When the Affordable Care Act was introduced and navigating the world of health care became even more confusing, Mike Butz, partner of Crawford-Butz, saw a need for an independent specialized insurance agency focused solely on health insurance. To create the best possible team, Butz brought on two other insurance advisors...
Public Healthbizjournals

No jab, no job: How employers can mandate the Covid-19 vaccine

Even before the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, more companies were contemplating mandating the Covid-19 vaccine for employees. With the Delta variant causing a spike in cases — and turbulence in the stock market — experts believe more employers are likely to implement mandates. For many businesses, it’s likely to...
Economyitechpost.com

How to Research Employee Happiness and Put the Results Into Practice

Employee Happiness. It is an aspect of the past after the Hawthorne studies. It is no more a sustainable approach towards growth and profitability for the company and a needless drain on resources. The focus should be on better compensation, leave allowances, and other administrative aspects. If the above is...
benefitspro.com

New study finds gap between wellness needs of employees and what employers offer

Employer wellness offerings are not always aligned with employee health needs, according to the 2021 Workplace Wellness Action Index commissioned by MOBE. “After a year of radical adaptation, we are moving toward establishing a new workplace equilibrium, and employers must balance changing work models with the needs of employees in this new reality,” said Chris Cronin, CEO of MOBE. “Today, we are seeing a gap between what employers believe their people need, what they are providing and what their team is actually using.
Personal FinanceNBC Philadelphia

What We Know About How Covid-19 Affected Older Workers and Employment

The Covid-19 pandemic has not been a crisis for older workers the way the Great Recession was. However, there are difficulties these employees are facing, particularly long-term unemployment and fears of age discrimination. Here's what we know about this age cohort and work during Covid-19. The Covid-19 pandemic has not...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

How employers should handle pay equity issues in 2021

To many, it is still surprising that we live in a country in which pay equity is still a pervasive issue. Although we have made much progress in the gender pay gap, there is still work to be done. In 2020, women’s annual earnings were 82.3% of men’s, and the gap is even wider for many women of color, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
HealthPosted by
Verywell Mind

Research Finds New Reasons for Unemployment Among People With Disabilities

Employment rates among people with disabilities is significantly lower than other workers and have fallen during the pandemic. New research has found nine meaningful reasons that prevent people with disabilities from seeking work. Perceptions about medical conditions, functional limitations, and disabilities were the most commonly cited reasons why people with...
Virginia StateToledo Blade

VA requires coronavirus vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on a day when nearly...
CollegesNorthwestern University

New policy-focused research examines COVID-19 societal impact

Northwestern University has announced the recipients of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation Pandemic Response Policy Research Fund, an initiative launched in April to evaluate policies and actions during the current pandemic and to advance effective recommendations for the future. The effort was made possible by a $1 million grant from...
Clark County, NV8newsnow.com

Local employers weigh in on new employee mask requirement in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting at midnight Thursday, many employees in Clark County will have to mask up once again. County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to require masks for employees when indoors in public spaces at their place of work, regardless of vaccination status. They say their decision was a result of the rising COVID-19 cases and stagnating vaccine rates in Southern Nevada.
Medical ScienceMedscape News

Researchers Find Gene That Helps Identify COVID-19 Cases

(Reuters) - A gene called IFI27 that becomes activated early in COVID-19, even when symptoms are absent, might help identify people most likely to have contracted the virus after coming in contact with an infected person, researchers say. Every week for six months, 400 UK healthcare workers completed questionnaires about...
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

Employ Oklahoma: How To Attract Employees

Employers are pulling out all the stops to try and get enough workers sometimes just to stay open. Recruiter Jason Reagan talked to us about what companies can do to what he calls "sell their sizzle." At a Homeland job fair in June, they were conducting interviews and hiring on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy