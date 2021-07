Across the nation, Americans innovate every day. But innovation and ingenuity do not occur only in our national labs, universities or scientific agencies. A major source of our society’s capacity for creativity and ingenuity, in fact, lies among underserved communities and communities of color. Tragically, these same communities have been hit first and hardest by some of the greatest challenges we face in this country, from extreme weather and air pollution to the COVID-19 pandemic.