Sartell Man Seriously Hurt in Crash with RV Monday Night
(KNSI) – A 35-year-old Sartell man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 15 Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says about 10:15, 42-year-old Mark Meredith was heading north on Highway 15 in an RV when he ran the red light at County Road 29. Adam Pederson was going west on County Road 29 when the RV slammed into him. The Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Sauk Rapids Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the scene.knsiradio.com
Comments / 0