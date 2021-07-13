Cancel
Minnesota State

Sartell Man Seriously Hurt in Crash with RV Monday Night

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A 35-year-old Sartell man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 15 Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says about 10:15, 42-year-old Mark Meredith was heading north on Highway 15 in an RV when he ran the red light at County Road 29. Adam Pederson was going west on County Road 29 when the RV slammed into him. The Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Sauk Rapids Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the scene.

