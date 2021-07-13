Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that John McClure has been named Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. McClure will lead the company’s information security program across all business functions. Additionally, Mr. McClure will define and be responsible for creating and executing Sinclair’s security vision, strategy, and operating model across its entire portfolio. Mr. McClure will work closely with Sinclair’s leadership and business leaders to allow for Sinclair to continue its rapid growth and innovation in the media field while protecting and managing risk to Sinclair’s systems and networks. He will report into Brian Bark, SVP Chief Information Officer of Sinclair.