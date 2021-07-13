Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinclair Broadcast Group announced that John McClure has been named Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. McClure will lead the company’s information security program across all business functions. Additionally, Mr. McClure will define and be responsible for creating and executing Sinclair’s security vision, strategy, and operating model across its entire portfolio. Mr. McClure will work closely with Sinclair’s leadership and business leaders to allow for Sinclair to continue its rapid growth and innovation in the media field while protecting and managing risk to Sinclair’s systems and networks. He will report into Brian Bark, SVP Chief Information Officer of Sinclair.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Sinclair Broadcast Group#Infrastructure Security#Betterhealthcare#Yext#Laureate Education Inc#Us Army Aviation#Geniusvets Co Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Privitar expands executive leadership team with new appointments

Privitar announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Victoria Normark as Chief Technology Officer, Pat Walsh as Chief Marketing Officer, and Bill Ziske as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. The additions of these software and security industry veterans align Privitar for its next stage of innovation and growth, as the company continues to expand its data privacy capabilities and builds out its modern data provisioning platform.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sedgwick Names Rich Wirth Senior Vice President Of Risk Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed Rich Wirth to the role of senior vice president of its risk services group. Wirth will oversee a division that combines Sedgwick's established risk services group with the...
Businessaithority.com

Privitar Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointments of Victoria Normark as Chief Technology Officer, Pat Walsh as Chief Marketing Officer, and Bill Ziske as SVP of Sales North America

Software and Security Industry Veterans Round Out C-Suite, Align Privitar for Next Stage of Innovation and Growth. Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Victoria Normark as Chief Technology Officer, Pat Walsh as Chief Marketing Officer, and Bill Ziske as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America. The additions of these software and security industry veterans align Privitar for its next stage of innovation and growth, as the company continues to expand its industry-leading data privacy capabilities and builds out its modern data provisioning platform.
Businessmartechseries.com

Making Science Continues Its Focus on the U.S. Market and Appoints Nicola Clark as Vice President U.S.

Nicola Clark, hired to oversee agency growth and client success for the U.S. market. Making Science, the leader in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced today that Nicola Clark has been hired as the first-ever Vice President U.S. Nicola brings an abundance of e-commerce and digital marketing experience from around the globe and will be instrumental in finding solutions to today’s biggest advertising and marketing challenges through her proven customer-centric approach.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Stardog Appoints Navin Sharma as Vice President of Product

Seasoned product leader and former Precisely executive to drive innovation and execution of knowledge graph technology platform. Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform provider, today announced the appointment of data management veteran, Navin Sharma as Vice President of Product. Reporting directly to CEO Kendall Clark, Navin will provide his leadership, strategic vision, and operational expertise to the company, while driving the technical direction for Stardog’s Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform.
Businessmartechseries.com

Analytic Partners Appoints Andy Gallagher as Vice President of Client Engagement

As the new Vice President of Client Engagement, Gallagher will expand Analytic Partners’ growing presence in the UK and across EMEA. Global leader in measurement and optimization solutions, Analytic Partners, today announced the appointment of Andy Gallagher as Vice President of Client Engagement. Based in the London office, Gallagher will be responsible for supporting clients and growing the business both in the UK and across EMEA. He will report to Chief Client Officer Maggie Merklin.
Businessmartechseries.com

Samba TV Announces Hire of Former Dentsu Executive, Kris Magel, as Vice President and Head of Agency Development

Samba TV, a leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced that Kris Magel has joined the company as Vice President and Head of Agency Development. Magel will manage Samba TV’s relationships with advertising agencies and holding companies, driving innovation and developing solutions for advanced media planning, activation and measurement. At the core of these solutions is the deployment of Samba TV Identity and Samba’s first-party TV data to enable media buyers and sellers to transact more efficiently and effectively to drive better outcomes for brands.
Businessmartechseries.com

Druva Appoints Industry Veteran Ash Parikh as Chief Marketing Officer

Parikh’s Extensive SaaS Knowledge and Industry Expertise in Data Management to Play Critical Role in Company’s Growth and Global Expansion. Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced the appointment of Ash Parikh as Chief Marketing Officer. With extensive marketing leadership, proven experience building cloud-first businesses, and background in data management, Parikh is set to play a critical role as the company continues to fuel its growth and global expansion. The appointment follows a string of company milestones, including increasing demand for its industry-leading SaaS platform as cloud migration surges, surpassing $2 billion in valuation and its recent recognition as a Visionary on debut in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.
Businessmartechseries.com

H Code Appoints Adrian Whant as Vice President of Marketing

H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., announces the appointment of Adrian Whant as Vice President of Marketing. Whant will use his expertise developing and launching large-scale strategic initiatives to connect with multicultural audiences by leading media strategies while also working to progress H Code’s mission to build a future of media and advertising where everyone is authentically represented.
Businessaithority.com

Drata Names Ross Hosman as Chief Information Security Officer

Leading Security Executive Joins to Support Customer Base and Information Security Operations of the Industry’s Fastest Growing Compliance Automation Provider. Drata, a next-gen security and compliance automation company, announced the appointment of Ross Hosman as Chief Information Security Officer. In his new role, Hosman will be responsible for leading and growing Drata’s security program, as well as providing industry expertise and guidance to the company’s current and prospective customers.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Siobhan Lomba Named WithHealth's New Vice President of Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that Siobhan Lomba has been promoted from her previous position, Head of Support Services, to Vice President of Technology. In her prior...
Businessmartechseries.com

Fabric Appoints Karen Brewer as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

As brands and retailers of all sizes seize control of their digital commerce strategies with the most modern and scalable headless commerce platform in the marketplace, Fabric announced that Karen Brewer has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Brewer will lead Fabric’s global integrated marketing, brand strategy, corporate communications, product marketing, digital marketing, field marketing, and customer and partner marketing efforts. Brewer joins Fabric on the heels of its early stage growth and $100 million Series B funding announcement in July.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Hub names chief investment officer

Brian Collins joins from Harbor Capital Advisors, a Chicago-based investment manager for Harbor Funds and pooled investment vehicles. Brian Collins has been appointed chief investment officer of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth, a unit of Hub International, a Chicago-based insurance broker. Collins was most recently executive vice president and chief...
BusinessTimes Union

Loffler Companies names John Turner new Vice President of Customer Success

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Loffler Companies is pleased to announce that John Turner has been named Vice President of Customer Success. In this new role, Turner will create a relationship-focused client management process that aligns client and vendor goals to achieve desired outcomes. Turner’s 38 years of business technology...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Extreme Networks Names Calvin Rowland As Senior Vice President Of SaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced Calvin Rowland has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Calvin brings over 25 years of experience driving business and cloud strategy, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Services at F5 Networks. At Extreme, Calvin will be responsible for overseeing SaaS go-to-market initiatives and ecosystem programs, as well as leading cross-functional collaboration to help Extreme continue its SaaS portfolio momentum. Calvin will report to Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer.
Businessaithority.com

AdvisorEngine Hires Raj Madan as Chief Information Officer

Industry veteran joins in a newly created role focused on helping wealth management firms harness data across CRM and portfolio management to deliver personalization at scale. AdvisorEngine, the financial experience company and provider of industry-leading CRM and portfolio management technology, has completed a rigorous search for a Chief Information Officer (CIO) with the recent hire of Raj Madan.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Brockelman named VyStar vice president of government affairs

Jacksonville-based lobbyist Matt Brockelman has left his partnership at The Southern Group to become VyStar Credit Union’s vice president of government affairs. VyStar announced the hiring July 26 in a news release. According to the credit union, Brockelman, 32, will manage and coordinate VyStar’s local, state and federal government relations...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Splunk names database pioneer David DeWitt vice president and technical fellow

Splunk Inc. today announced that pioneering computer scientist David DeWitt is joining the company in the role of vice president and technical fellow to support software engineering efforts. DeWitt, a computer science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is joining Splunk after a more than four-decade career researching database...

Comments / 0

Community Policy