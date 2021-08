Customers can directly procure and manage their subscription to the leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM in the AWS Management Console. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, continues to build on its existing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and expands into the AWS Marketplace. Now Creatio’s low-code platform for process management and CRM is available in the AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. This expansive collaboration will allow AWS users to procure Creatio’s consolidated build as well as renew or extend subscription to the platform right in their AWS Management Console.