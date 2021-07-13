Purely Elizabeth 5 Grain + Seed Oatmeal Single Serve Packets

Best to Use with Ground Coffee: Hamilton Beach The Scoop Coffee Maker. Let’s face it, not too many families sit down to a breakfast that includes a hot pot of coffee and multiple refills. Chances are everyone in your house is in a hurry and on a different schedule. You may be caffeinating while you’re packing kids’ lunches or driving to work while your spouse may be fueling up at the school bus stop or on the way to the gym. With a single serve coffeemaker on your countertop and a supply of pods, brewing coffee is a simple as plopping in a pod, pushing a button, and grabbing a mugful. Each family member can make a cup on their own timeline. A single serve machine is also an ideal appliance for college students or for a solo coffee drinker who don’t want to brew a carafe and find themselves pouring undrunk coffee down the drain.