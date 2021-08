WW Digital 360 coach Kayla Jeter shares why eating and drinking in excess during the weekends happens and how a change in perspective can change that. The weekends are a time of rest, to spend time with family and friends, run errands you couldn’t get done during the week, and for many people, an opportunity to binge eat and drink as much as possible before Monday. Whether you’ve been on a weight-loss journey or attempted to change your diet, it’s not uncommon for people to be disciplined during the week, only to throw caution to the wind throughout the weekend. It’s a move that can mess with your progress or simply leave you feeling regretful (and maybe bloated), ready to deprive yourself again by Monday morning.