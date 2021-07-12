Opinion: Holocaust survivor Max Glauben’s message, as antisemitism spikes: We must be 'Upstanders'

No one ever expected a pile of Gan Israel camp T-shirts to be used to stop the bleeding of one of the campers’ teachers—certainly not Rabbi Shlomo Noginski himself. But on July 1, that was exactly the function they served. The Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi had been taking a call on the front steps of the Shaloh House Jewish Russian Center & Synagogue (doubling as a summer camp at this time of year) in the working-class Boston neighborhood of Brighton when a man walked up to him brandishing a gun and demanding to be taken to the rabbi’s car. After realizing that the attacker had every intention of shoving him into the car—he’d refused the offer of the keys—the rabbi ran to the park across the street in an effort to escape and put some distance between the gunman and the 100 young campers playing inside.