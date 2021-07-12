Opinion: Holocaust survivor Max Glauben’s message, as antisemitism spikes: We must be 'Upstanders'
When I began chronicling Holocaust survivor Max Glauben’s biography, I struggled to imagine a childhood so haunted by hatred. What Max first experienced as rock-throwing and name-calling reached a crescendo with the systematic murder of 6 million Jews. Max’s entire family was killed when he was 15. Such potent hatred felt distant from my experience growing up Jewish in America.www.the-dispatch.com
