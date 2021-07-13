Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Leading cardiovascular organizations issue joint opinion on improving clinician well-being worldwide

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Clinician well-being is imperative to providing high-quality patient care, yet clinician burnout continues to increase, especially over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four leading cardiovascular organizations - the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the European Society of Cardiology and the World Heart Federation - are calling for global action to improve clinician well-being in a joint opinion paper published today.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#European Heart Journal#Clinicians#Burnout#Md#Faha#Faan#Esc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesMedscape News

Global Heart Organizations Unite to Promote Clinician Well-Being

Global action is needed to improve clinician well-being and reduce burnout, both of which are and will be crucial for providing high-quality patient care, four major cardiology organizations from around the world said in a joint statement published July 13 in their flagship journals. "Over the last several decades, there...
HealthHouston Chronicle

HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
Health ServicesAMA

Return on Health virtual care case study: Complex care coordination

Cityblock Health is a tech-enabled provider of health care and social services to low-income and racially diverse populations. Cityblock Health used Return on Health to review complex care coordination. Read the report including relevant tables. Download Now (PDF) Strategic goals. Cityblock implemented its virtually integrated care model to:. Ensure continuity...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Machine learning for cardiovascular disease improves when social, environmental factors are included

Machine learning can accurately predict cardiovascular disease and guide treatment—but models that incorporate social determinants of health better capture risk and outcomes for diverse groups, finds a new study by researchers at New York University's School of Global Public Health and Tandon School of Engineering. The article, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also points to opportunities to improve how social and environmental variables are factored into machine learning algorithms.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Training Program Helps Pharmacists Provide Diabetes Care

APhA offers intensive certificate course on integrating education and management into practice. Pharmacists can help patients manage diabetes, which was the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, according to the CDC.1. Approximately 34.2 million US adults have diabetes, and 1 in 5 do not know they...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Study Indicates Lacking Knowledge of Palliative Care in the General US Population

A cross-sectional study from patient survey indicates knowledge of palliative care services are lacking across patient populations. In a population of patients who actively utilized their available health care system in the United States, knowledge of palliative care was low with only a small percentage considered to have adequate knowledge of these services, according to a retrospective cross-sectional study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
Healthbostonnews.net

Healthcare management associated with delirium

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Elderly patients with neurological conditions are significantly more likely to develop delirium shortly after they are hospitalised. A recent study has discovered that a delayed transfer to a hospital floor is associated with a greater short-term risk of delirium among patients aged 65 and over, and for those who arrive at the Emergency Department (ED) on days with a higher risk of prolonged lengths of stay -- found to be Sunday and Tuesday.
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Children's National Hospital joins the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium, receiving $12.8 million

Children's National Hospital announces a $12.8 million award from the National Institutes of Health's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) to establish the only Pediatric Mendelian Genomics Research Center (PMGRC) as part of a new Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium. Researchers at Children's National and Invitae -- a leading medical genetics company -- will identify novel causes of rare inherited diseases, investigate the mechanisms of undiagnosed conditions, enhance data sharing, and generally interrogate Mendelian phenotypes, which are conditions that run in families.
Indianapolis, INEurekAlert

Looking beyond the numbers to see pandemic's effect on nursing home residents

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nursing homes throughout the United States have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic with many perceptions and misperceptions but little documentation about what has happened on a day-by -day basis to residents in these facilities. A study from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine research scientists is one of the first to describe and identify patterns in the course of COVID-19 in the typically frail individuals who reside in nursing homes.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

AAMC Among Top Hospitals for Heart Attack Patients

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. To receive this award, LHAAMC has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.
Rochester, MNHealthcare IT News

Mayo Clinic's strategies for securing medical devices

Within the last year, healthcare organizations have been proactive in their efforts to align the health industry's cybersecurity efforts to include medical device security. Healthcare giant the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has evaluated and operationalized medical device security technology. It found limitations with traditional cybersecurity solutions, a need for a more targeted technology and best practices for implementing a medical device security solution.
FitnessEurekAlert

The Lancet: Experts call for urgent action to improve physical activity worldwide

Not enough progress has been made to address physical inactivity worldwide, with adolescents and people living with disabilities (PLWD) among the least likely populations to have the support needed to meet the World Health Organization (WHO)'s physical activity guidelines. Global efforts to improve physical activity have stalled, with overall deaths caused by physical activity remaining at more than 5 million people per year. [1]
Edwardsville, ILadvantagenews.com

Kindred Healthcare and Anderson Healthcare announce opening of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Anderson Healthcare today announced the opening of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, located on Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois. The institute is the first freestanding rehabilitation institute in the Central and Southern regions of Illinois. Anderson Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture between Kindred and...
Bethesda, MDEurekAlert

International experts call for a unified public health response to NAFLD and NASH epidemic

Bethesda, MD (July 26, 2021) -- There is an urgent need to develop and implement effective screening, diagnosis and treatment strategies for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), common liver conditions with a rising burden in the U.S. and globally. This is particularly important for the most at-risk patients, those with diabetes and obesity.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

Addressing Health Disparities by Improving Genomic Research

- According to the American Heart Association, genomic studies have made significant advancements in chronic heart disease prevention. However, these improvements have not been seen equality across all racial and ethnic groups. The American Heart Association released a scientific statement encouraging diverse participation in genomic research to eliminate radical health disparities.
HealthBioMed Central

Attitudes and opinions of Oral healthcare professionals on screening for Type-2 diabetes

As part of a larger study on the identification of undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes (T2D), and prediabetes patients in dental settings, this study explored oral healthcare professionals’ (OHP) attitudes with respect to the relevance and appropriateness of screening for prediabetes/T2D in general oral healthcare settings. It also aims to gain a deeper understanding of OHPs’ concerns and perceived barriers to screening for T2D.

Comments / 0

Community Policy