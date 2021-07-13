Decatur to use bleachers from Farmington
DECATUR — Two school districts in Northwest Arkansas came together for a common good that benefited both. Farmington no longer had use for the bleachers and press box at Allen Holland Field after the Cardinals moved into a new football stadium in 2019. Decatur needed an upgrade at its stadium, particularly with bleachers. Workers on site said Friday the seating at Bulldog Stadium had been purchased from a dirt race track years ago.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0