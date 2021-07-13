NEWS IN BRIEF

Ranger Boats will restart full production at its Flippin plant today after a temporary halt because of a covid-19 outbreak, the company confirmed Monday. According to a statement from Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops, the parent company of Ranger Boats, the plant was temporarily closed on Thursday. The privately held company said employees at the plant tested positive for covid-19 and those workers and people who came in contact with them were required to quarantine. Bass Pro Shops declined to share numbers, citing company policy.