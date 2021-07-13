Sci-Fi Action Puzzler Claire De Lune Is Out Now

Thanks to hobbyists and talented Sims 4 fans, there’s a huge wealth of Sims 4 mods available for the game on PC. But how do you install them?. While many of us may be happy playing The Sims 4 exactly how it comes out of the box, it’s true we may be missing out on a lot of fun. Mods come in all shapes and sizes. They can allow you to further adjust how your Sims looks, tinker with their personality, add different items to your home, and completely change how the game plays. There are literally thousands of mods available – and here’s what you need to know about installing mods in The Sims 4.