Sci-Fi Action Puzzler Claire De Lune Is Out Now
Claire De Lune sees you roaming an alien planet, looking for your missing daughter, Claire, and periodically trying to guess the plot twist. Well, not everyone will be actively engaging in the latter, but we're absolutely the worst for trying to figure out what's really going on with a game's storyline. The good news is, since the game's blurbs states "Dialog options let you choose how you interact with Claire," it's probably not going the "dead the whole time" route.
