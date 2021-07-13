Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Community Members Call For Western Heights Administration To Resign After State Takeover

By Barry Mangold
news9.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of parents, former staff and other members of the Western Heights Public Schools community echoed a call for mass resignations among the district’s leadership. Briana Dodd, a mother who moved her child out of the district, asked for four of the five board members, as well as the superintendent, to resign. Most of the attendants of Monday’s board meeting responded in applause.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Galesburg, ILKWQC

Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Third Ward Alderwoman Lindsay Hillery has resigned, city officials said Tuesday. According to a media release, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council, and the administration received a letter from Hillery tendering her resignation from the city council effective immediately. Hillery was elected to the...
Oklahoma Statenondoc.com

Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members

Another week, another education-related audit in the state of Oklahoma. This past week, it was the Western Heights Public Schools District that found officials from the State Board of Education and the State Auditor & Inspector’s Office all up in their administrative files. If you’ve been following the extensive drama...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

After Resignations, 2 New Boston School Committee Members Appointed

Mayor Kim Janey on Thursday filled two vacancies on the Boston School Committee left by members who'd stepped down when texts they shared disparaging families of students were made public. Rafaela Polanco Garcia and Lorena Lopera, both Boston Public Schools parents, have been appointed to the committee, Janey announced. They...
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

2 superintendents meet as Western Heights audit begins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Western Heights School District officials met with the state auditor on Friday as the State Department of Education officially takes control of the district. This comes after a contentious week within the district, from Western Heights appointing it’s own interim superintendent despite the state appointing someone...
EducationWRGB

NYSED sends letter to superintendents while waiting for state guidance

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — It’s almost time for schools to reopen, but school leaders across the state are still in limbo when it comes to COVID safety guidance. In the meantime, the State Education Department released a letter to school districts with some information. They acknowledged the delay, and are referring superintendents to CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics Guidance in the meantime.
Fishers, INWISH-TV

Book controversy invades Hamilton Southeastern School Board meeting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — At Wednesday’s meeting of the Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) Board of School Trustees, a discussion about the upcoming appointment to the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees sparked enough controversy that the board took a recess and suspended all further public comments for the remainder of the night.
Beatrice, NENews Channel Nebraska

Southeast Community College Board member resigns

BEATRICE - Southeast Community College will seek to fill a Board of Governor's vacancy. Reverend Edward Price of Lincoln is resigning from his third district position on the college board. The Pastor of All Nations Church of The Lord Jesus Christ in Lincoln has served on the board since 2013...and his current term expires in December of 2024.
Rochester, MIThe Oakland Press

Rochester school board member resigns after tumultuous 2020

A Rochester Community Schools Board of Education member who was targeted as part of a recall effort earlier this year has resigned. Andrea Walker-Leidy was appointed to her seat in April 2018, and was reelected to a six-year term in November 2018. In her resignation letter dated July 21, she...
Grayling, MICrawford County Avalanche

Council looks to fill seat after accepting members resignation

City plans to post open position for two weeks and interview candidates during meeting in August. The Grayling City Council is now in the process of finding a new member after it accepted the resignation of a councilwoman during a regular meeting on Monday, July 12. During the July 12...
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Judge To Rule On Western Heights Emergency Petition

Weeks before the start of the school year, the Oklahoma State Board of Education is taking the Western Heights Public School District to court. On Wednesday, a judge is expected to rule on an emergency petition from the state board that orders the district to acknowledge its authority. Legal counsel...
PoliticsCody Enterprise

Center board member resigns

A longtime member of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West board of trustees resigned Monday after it was recently revealed that he runs a racist newsletter. Henry “Rip” McIntosh had been a trustee at the museum since September 2012. Before his resignation, he served on the Executive Committee, Capital Campaign Steering Committee, Strategic Planning Committee and was the chair of the Marketing Committee.
Politicsnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Newly Elected Officers and Board Members of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association announced that District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington has been re-elected as a member of the LDAA Board of Directors. As a board member, Harrington will work with LDAA President District Attorney Steve Tew, along with other board members to provide insight and direction on issues, legislation, and policy affecting criminal justice in Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy