Surprised! Not Surprised. And Not Surprised ...

birdsasart-blog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a very still, partly cloudy Monday morning, I photographed some flowers in the vacant lot at the end of my block. When I was finished, I did a ride-around and found six more blooming Alligatorlilies! On the backroads, I saw two crane families, one with one colt, the other with two colts. I have no way of knowing if those families bred down by the lake and are now simply roaming around ILE, or if they bred elsewhere in or out of ILE. I finally got some more work done on my 2020 taxes.

Me, packing for the JAX IPT. Today is Wednesday 14 July and the weather forecast does not matter as I have too much work to do before I leave at about 11:00am. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. Remember...
