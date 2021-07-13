Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB's Lagarde clarifies the new changes in the central bank's strategy

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. ECB president Lagarde said "Number one, it is simple. So we do away with the perceptions, the ambiguity,...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation#Price Stability#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Economybitcoin.com

Central Bank Governor: South Africa's Digital Currency Study Ongoing

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has once again confirmed that the central bank is presently studying the feasibility of issuing a digital currency. In his remarks at the SARB’s annual general meeting, governor Kganyago suggested his organization has embarked on this study to keep abreast with the growing trend of central banks that are studying CBDCs.
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Advance Should Continue After Strong Economic Data

Friday’s economic statistics showing a second-quarter Eurozone GDP growth rate of 13.7% year/year and a July inflation rate of 2.2% year/year will likely turn the European Central Bank more hawkish on monetary policy; a positive for EUR/USD and the Euro crosses. Moreover, the pair eased Friday after strengthening from Monday...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

ECB vice president tells German paper: 'Europe's banks are robust'

Frankfurt — Europe's banks are in good shape, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos has said in an interview with the German business daily Handelsblatt published on Friday. "Europe's banks are robust. They are resilient," the former Spanish economy minister said ahead of the publication by the ECB...
BusinessFXStreet.com

August central bank overview

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. The link for each central bank is included in the title of the bank and the next scheduled meeting is in the title too. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, meets August 03. Faster than expected...
kitco.com

More problems for the ECB as CPI rises again

(Kitco News) - It has been a mixed bag of data in Europe this morning. First up, Germany missed expectations on their latest GDP reading, recording growth of 1.5% vs. analyst expectations of 2.0%. The nation has been suffering from further lockdown measures due to the Delta variant of the...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Ireland’s central bank says digital euro not matter of If, but ‘when and how’

The head of Ireland’s main monetary authority has likened the purchase of cryptocurrencies to collecting stamps, while praising the potential for a digital euro. Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that while the Eurozone has yet to decide on a central bank digital currency, the development is "very likely" to happen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields near lows post Fed, focus on inflation, ECB

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Thursday as a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve underpinned global bond markets, while attention turned to inflation data and the European Central Bank. The Federal Reserve flagged...
Economy101 WIXX

IMF sees “critical role” as world transitions to digital money

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund must ramp up its resources as it seeks to “monitor, advise on, and help manage this far-reaching and complex transition” to digital money, according to an IMF paper published on Thursday. Digital money can make payments more accessible, faster and cheaper, the...
Economyactionforex.com

(ECB) Monetary policy accounts 7 July 2021

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. The President started her introduction by looking back at the strategy review that the Governing Council had been conducting over the previous 18 months, drawing on an immense collective effort by staff at the ECB and the national central banks (NCBs) of the euro area. While taking the ECB’s primary mandate of price stability as a given, the review had allowed the Governing Council to challenge its thinking, engage with numerous stakeholders, reflect, discuss and reach common ground on how to adapt its strategy. The new strategy, which would be reflected in the document entitled “The ECB’s monetary policy strategy statement” intended for publication on the ECB’s website, was a strong foundation that would help guide the Governing Council in the conduct of its monetary policy in the years to come.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's central bank will conduct bill swap of 5 bln yuan

BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Thursday that it would conduct a central bank bill swap on July 29. The bill swaps, with three-month tenor, were worth 5 billion yuan ($770.4 million), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website. The...
BusinessCNBC

ECB's Holzmann says central bank's new policy guidance was a 'step too far'

LONDON — Another member of the European Central Bank has expressed "reservations" about the latest policy statement made by the Frankfurt-based institution, further highlighting the division within the central bank. "I had, like Mr. Weidmann and Mr. Wunsch reservations with the proposal," Robert Holzmann, governor of the Austrian Central Bank...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Why the European Central Bank’s new regime matters more than you think

Yesterday, the European Central Bank (ECB) re-affirmed that it has no intention of raising interest rates for the foreseeable future. Markets didn’t especially care. The euro’s value against the dollar – probably the best barometer of whether anything about the move came as a surprise – was barely changed. And...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The euro zone central bank revised its forward...
Economywtvbam.com

Lagarde’s communication revolution falls short of hype: analysts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Christine Lagarde’s attempt to reform the European Central Bank’s communication fell short of a revolution on Thursday as she struggled to simplify concepts and make the message more accessible to a broader public, ECB-watchers said. Having spent 18 months poring over its strategy, the ECB set out...
Businesskfgo.com

TEXT-Lagarde’s statement after ECB policy meeting

(Reuters) – Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s statement after the bank’s policy meeting on Thursday:. Link to statement on ECB website: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2021/html/ecb.is210722~13e7f5e795.en.html. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. At today’s meeting, the Governing Council focused on two main...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Lagarde Comments at ECB Press Conference

FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bankpledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows foreven longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone riseback to its elusive 2% target. Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at a news conference after the policy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy