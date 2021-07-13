ECB's Lagarde clarifies the new changes in the central bank's strategy

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held in Frankfurt am Main on Wednesday, 7 July 2021. The President started her introduction by looking back at the strategy review that the Governing Council had been conducting over the previous 18 months, drawing on an immense collective effort by staff at the ECB and the national central banks (NCBs) of the euro area. While taking the ECB’s primary mandate of price stability as a given, the review had allowed the Governing Council to challenge its thinking, engage with numerous stakeholders, reflect, discuss and reach common ground on how to adapt its strategy. The new strategy, which would be reflected in the document entitled “The ECB’s monetary policy strategy statement” intended for publication on the ECB’s website, was a strong foundation that would help guide the Governing Council in the conduct of its monetary policy in the years to come.