Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sanofi

According to Zacks, “Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Jazz has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”
Comments / 0