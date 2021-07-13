Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sanofi

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.