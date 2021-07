Ubisoft looks set to reveal the “next game in the Tom Clancy’s universe” during an event this evening at 7pm UK time. While the studio is keeping most of its cards to its chest as to what the game is, it has dropped a couple of clues. The tweet in question promises “things are going to get wild” which seems to point at a rumoured PvP crossover FPS known as ‘BattleCat.’ A leak on Twitter earlier this year (reported by VideoGamesChronicle) showed a series of images from an FPS that crossed the Splinter Cell, The Division and Ghost Recon universes. However, the images were quickly taken down by Ubisoft’s lawyers at the time.